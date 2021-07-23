Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 40 pages, titled as 'Cigarettes in Myanmar, 2016' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are BAT, British American Tobacco, Philip Morris, PMI, Rothmans of Pall Mall Myanmar, RPMM, Myanmar Sampoerna Tobacco Co Ltd, Union of Myanmar Economic Holdings, JTI, Distinction Investment Holdings, Myawaddy Trading, Hongyun Honghe. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary



"Cigarettes in Myanmar, 2016", is an analytical report by Global Data that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Myanma market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects and forecasts for sales and consumption to 2025.



The economy has remained relatively buoyant with GDP growth at 8.5% in 2014/15. Economic growth and an expanding local manufacturing capacity have helped to boost cigarette sales volumes in recent years. These were stood at 15.6 billion pieces in 2013, although there was a fall to 15.02 billion pieces in 2014. With low disposable incomes, per capita consumption remains restricted, at 270 pieces, with contraband and competition from other forms of tobacco, particularly cheroots, further barriers to the development of the market.

Scope



- Filter cigarettes dominate, benefiting from the international investment made in the market to date. Virginian and oriental flavored products are popular, although American-blend cigarettes have been increasing their presence.

- Myanmar has one of the highest rates of tobacco consumption in the region. However, the use of other tobacco products, particularly cheroots produced in cottage industries, is high while the use of cigarettes is much lower.

- Two former state-owned facilities also operated in the sector, although their share declined to only 22.5% in 2009. The state factories are reported to have been privatized and taken over by the Htoo Group in 2010, and their share stood at 43.8% in 2014. Rothmans of Pall Mall Myanmar took a further 43.8% and the rest of the market is others or imports. In early 2013, BAT announced that it was making a return to the market a decade after its withdrawal.

- Tobacco taxes are seen as a lucrative source of revenue, and cigarettes in particular are taxed at relatively high levels.

- Moderate growth in the cigarette market is expected over the coming decade.



companies Mentioned in the Report



BAT

British American Tobacco

Philip Morris

PMI

Rothmans of Pall Mall Myanmar

RPMM

Myanmar Sampoerna Tobacco Co Ltd

Union of Myanmar Economic Holdings

JTI

Distinction Investment Holdings

Myawaddy Trading

Hongyun Honghe



