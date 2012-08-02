Cigarettesforsale.co opens New Distribution Office in Bangkok, Acquires Online Cigarettes Inc

New York , NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- In a bid to consolidate online Cigarette market, Cigarettesforsale.co has acquired Onlinecigarettes. With this cash and equity deal the site has now access to online cigarette sales in Thailand and it would be able to improve sales and delivery to countries in south-east Asia. The company will also get access to popular local brands and offshore production plants of brands like Marlboro, Camel and Lucky Strike.



The negotiations started a month back, after the deal was given a green light by board of Directors of both companies. “After this acquisition we are looking at revenue of $ 50m online cigarette for sale” says Simon Hidereth, VP sales of Cigarettesforsale.co. With the current slowdown in their target markets, the revenue figure might be a bit optimistic says analyst Robert Garrison. Nonetheless this is good news for customers as the company will now be able to add more brands to the catalogue and pass more savings arising from economy of scale to customers.



The company is rumored to be on the lookout for a series-c funding over next month from private investors to acquire smaller players and further expand its markets. After accounting for revenue from sister sites, the company is already among the top 3 players in the segment of Online cigarettes. “We haven’t yet figured out healthy monetization through affiliate programs and this is something we would look into if we are to raise a further round. However no timeline is yet decided” says Mr. Hidereth when requested to comment on the rumor.



Given that the Series-B round was raised with an intention to acquire 3 players in major markets, and the targets already met; the new round might be only days down the line observe Mr Garrison. With this acquisition the company value is speculated to be around 120 million USD, creating possibilities for a 50 million Series-C round. This could affect dynamics and future planning of the competition and analysts cautioned about volatility in their stock over the coming month.



About Cigarettes For Sale

Cigarettes For Sale Inc is a US based tobacco company which operates cigarettesforsale.co among other sister online retailer websites. The site is catering primarily to Asian, American and European markets.



To learn more about the company, please visit http://www.cigarettesforsale.co .



If you’d like more information about this topic, or to schedule a meeting an interview with founders of Cigarettes For Sale, please contact Simon Hidereth via email at simon@Cigarettesforsale.co .