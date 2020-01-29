Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 76 pages on title 'Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos, 2020' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players such as STG, Bellman, Cortez/La Pa Moods, Café Crème



Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos, 2020

Sweden Cigars and Cigarillos, 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Swedish tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.



Tobacco is a market that is in long-term decline in Sweden. A combination of rising prices, growing health awareness, and the recent arrival of safer alternatives, such as e-cigarettes, resulted in all sectors suffering a fall in sales.

The Swedish cigar market is quite sizeable in Western European terms, although the overall market has contracted considerably in recent years. As of 2019, the market stands at 36 million pieces.



- Snus took 55.9% of sales in 2019 to make them by far the largest segment within the Swedish market.

- Swedish production is largely geared towards meeting domestic demand, although some output is for export markets.

- Cigars and all other tobacco products are inclined to tax which is in conduct to the regulations set up by the EU.

Companies Mentioned: STG, Bellman, Cortez/La Pa Moods, Café Crème



Table of Contents:

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Market context

Tobacco products market, %, 2008 & 2018

Tobacco products market, tons, 2008-2018

Market size and structure

Consumption of Cigars & Cigarillos, Million Pieces, 2008-2018

Per Capita Consumption, Pieces Per Year, 2008-2018

Cigars & Cigarillos: Market Segmentation



