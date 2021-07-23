Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 76 pages, titled as 'Cigars and Cigarillos in France, 2017' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are Scandinavian Tobacco Group Denmark A/S, SA Agio France, J Cortès France, Seita-Groupe Imperial Tobacco, Arnold André SARL. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



Summary



"Cigars and Cigarillos in France, 2017", is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the French tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2025.



The Cigars & Cigarillos market has grown slightly between 1990 and 2015. although the sector has been declining steadily since 2004. Imports were over 1300 tons in 2016 although volumes have fallen back since 2012.



Scope



- Per capita consumption of cigars and cigarillos is quite high in France.

- The market will see a further decline in 2016, with total consumption down 7% and per capita consumption reduced to below 1.5 pieces/year.

- Forecasts for 2015 are for a small fall in the percentage of adults who smoke.

- Current forecasts are for a fall in total sales of 22.5% over the period 2015-2025.

companies Mentioned in the Report



Scandinavian Tobacco Group Denmark A/S

SA Agio France

J Cortès France

Seita-Groupe Imperial Tobacco

Arnold André SARL



Table of Contents

01 Introduction

02 Market context

03



....Continued



