Cigars: Deepening Polarisation Between Premium and Mass - New Market Report Now Available

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- Squeezed between economic and legislative constraints, the cigar category has struggled to find growth in developed Western markets, but emerging markets such as China offer good prospects, leapfrogging established markets in terms of value sales. General highlights include the shift to cheaper cigarillos as cigarette substitutes and innovation towards shorter variants of large cigars to coincide with the trend towards shorter smoking times brought about by public smoking bans.
Euromonitor International's Cigars : Deepening Polarisation Between Premium and Mass global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
