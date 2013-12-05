Cigars in Azerbaijan - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Cigars in Azerbaijan" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- There is no strong tradition for cigar smoking in Azerbaijan. Consumers are not really familiar with cigar smoking-related culture and customs. However, the popularity of cigars started to grow in 2001, when people started to search for uniqueness, luxury and sophistication. Actually, cigars have been available in Azerbaijan for many years. As residents of one of the former Soviet Union countries, citizens in Azerbaijan already knew about the existence of cigars in the 1960s when the first...
Euromonitor International's Cigars in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cigarillos, Cigars Excluding Cigarillos.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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