"Cigars in the Czech Republic" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- There is a long tradition for smoking cigars in the Czech Republic. The first cigars appeared in Bohemia in the 18th century and immediately became popular. During the communist era only cigars from Cuba and other socialist countries in Central America were available. Since that time, cigars have been known as 'havanos'.
Euromonitor International's Cigars in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarillos, Cigars Excluding Cigarillos.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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