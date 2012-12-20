CIGAVETTE the Premium Electronic Cigarette Brand Announces Holiday Sale

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- CIGAVETTE is offering current and new customers a special holiday package of its best selling electronic cigarettes at better than half off the regular price. There are 5 holiday special starter packs to choose from and each one includes a pack of 5 refills.



It was developed for consumers who are looking for an alternative and want the freedom to use almost anywhere.



CIGAVETTE is one of the most advanced nicotine vapor systems available, using a state of the art microprocessor and patented smart chip technology; it is simple and easy to use ensuring quality and safety in every product. It offers a complete line of nicotine vapor products allowing customers to choose the option that best fits their taste, lifestyle, and needs.



“We want people to experience the high quality of our product. The special holiday pricing makes it a perfect holiday gift,” says S. Marcello Foran, CEO of CIGAVETE in Las Vegas, NV. “Plus we now offer the CIGAVETTE "CUVANA" CIGAR which is the most technologically advanced, simple and easy to use Electronic Disposable Cigar on the planet.”



Lisa Middleton a customer has this to say, "CIGAVETTE offers an incredible alternative smoking experience, it is the best e cigarette product I have found. After using it I soon realized there is a major difference in quality from one company to another.”



About CIGAVETTE

The company offers a full 30 day money back guarantee, flat rate shipping and a one-year warranty on all of its products. The company designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and cigars. The company offers its products under the CIGAVETTE and CUVANA Cigar brand name. It sells its electronic cigarette through distributors and wholesalers, as well as directly to consumers through its website – www.cigavette.com. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada