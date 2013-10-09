Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cigna international : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Cigna international : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Cigna international' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Cigna International, a part of Cigna Corporation, is an international health insurance company based in the US. The company offers a wide range of international health care plans to domestic and multinational companies and their local and globally mobile employees and dependents. Its portfolio of products and services includes medical insurance, vision insurance, dental insurance, prescription drug benefit plans, health advocacy programs, cancer care plans, accidental death benefits, term life insurance, disability and physiotherapy benefits, hospital cash plans, critical illness insurance, and credit protection plans. In addition, it offers supplemental health, life and accident insurance products for local citizens. The company's international health care plans serve about 1.2 million customers. Its customers have access to medical professionals, claims specialists and case management experts through its service centers. It operates in the US, Central America, South America, Europe, Canada, Asia and the Middle East. Cigna International is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Cigna international



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