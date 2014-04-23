CIGS Photovoltaics Markets-2014 and Beyond

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The industry shake-out in CIGS PV has been brutal. In 2010 there were more than 25 companies with plans for over 1 GW of capacity, but to date only Solar Frontier has achieved the goal. As the shake-out continued, there were even questions whether any new capacity would be added beyond the approximately 3 GW that was in place as the CIGS sector faced extreme price pressure from falling silicon based PV. Nonetheless, NanoMarkets believes that while multiple start-ups have either been liquidated or acquired, the remaining few large CIGS players are poised to add significant capacity.



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This report will analyse the opportunities that are emerging for CIGS in this very new phase of the solar industry. The report takes a detailed look into the technical evolution of CIGs fabrication and encapsulation and show how this will impact CIGS market expansion and cost reduction. Much of the report is devoted to the opportunities for CIGS in building-integrated PV (BIPV market) and how CIGS flexible modules and price parity with silicon solar panels could considerably improve the revenues generated by CIGS technology in the near future. This report also includes NanoMarkets’ eight-year forecasts of the market for CIGS PV.



These forecasts are broken down by type of application-BIPV, flexible devices, etc..-and by the manufacturing technology used, including deposition technology and flexible vs. rigid manufacturing. This report is essential reading for firms that manufacture or develop CIGS PV and for everyone interested in future of the PV industry. NanoMarkets has been following the CIGS space since its earliest days and this report provides the latest and most up to date information on the current state of the CIGS and guidance with regard to its future development and growth.



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Executive Summary



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E.1 CIGS: Finally Poised to be a Major Force in PV?

E.2 Opportunities for CIGS Firms:

E2.1 CIGS in the Conventional Panel Market

E2.2 BIPV Opportunities for CIGS

E2.3 CIGS Opportunities in Portable Electronics

E.3 The Business Case for CIGS in a Technology Agnostic PV Environment

E.4 Will There Ever Be High-Volume Printed CIGS?

E.5 CIGS Supply Structure

E5.1 The Death March for Start-ups Continues. Who’s Left?

E5.2 The Transition from Start-ups to Asian Multinationals

E.6 Summary of Eight-Year Forecasts for CIGS PV



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 Industry Consolidation and Shake Out. Are we Done Yet?

1.1.2 Enter Fresh Capital. TSMC and Energy

1.1.3 Higher Efficiency and Flexible Modules. The Path to Market Share for CIGS?

1.1.4 BIPV: A Match Made for Rooftops?

1.1.5 Reliability and Encapsulation. CIGS’ Achilles Heel?

1.2 Objectives and Scope of this Report

1.3 Methodology of this Report

1.4 Plan of this Report



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Chapter Two: The Supply side of CIGS

2.1 Two Keys to Compete with Crystalline silicon: Higher Yield and Lower Production Costs

2.2 CIGS Materials: The Indium issue. Will There Ever be Price Stability?

2.3 Manufacturing Processes

2.3.1 Conventional Vacuum Deposition

2.3.2 Electro deposition

2.3.3 Printing. Will it Always be the “Next Big Thing?”

2.3.4 Roll to Roll: Is it Really an Advantage?

2.4 Other CIGS Specific Materials

2.4.1 Electrodes: Changing Materials

2.4.2 The Special Encapsulation Needs for CIGS

2.5 The Changing Capital Landscape for CIGS Development

2.6 Key Points Made in this Chapter



Chapter Three: CIGS Market Opportunities

3.1 How Does CIGS Gain Market Share in a PV Technology Agnostic World Dominated by Silicon?

3.2 Flexible CIGS: A High Growth Market where Crystalline Silicon cannot Compete

3.2.1 Flexible BIPV Opportunities

3.2.2 Other Flexible Application Opportunities

3.2.3 Long Term Reliability of Flexible CIGS

3.3 Current Market and Capital Funding Situation

3.3.1 The Shift from Small Start-up Companies to Deep Pocketed Corporations

3.3.2 The Shift to China and Taiwan

3.3.3 Leaders and Strategies

3.4 Key Points Made in this Chapter



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Chapter Four: Eight-Year Forecasts for CIGS PV and its Materials

4.1 Forecasting Methodology

4.1.1 Data Sources

4.1.2 Changes from Previous Reports

4.1.3 Scope of Forecast



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