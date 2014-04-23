CIGS Photovoltaics Markets-2014 and Beyond : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The industry shakeout in CIGS PV has been brutal. In 2010 there were more than 25 companies with plans for over 1 GW of capacity, but to date only Solar Frontier has achieved the goal. As the shakeout continued, there were even questions whether any new capacity would be added beyond the approximately 3 GW that was in place as the CIGS sector faced extreme price pressure from falling silicon based PV. Nonetheless, Researchers believes that while multiple start-ups have either been liquidated or acquired, the remaining few large CIGS players are poised to add significant capacity.



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This report will analyze the opportunities that are emerging for CIGS Photovoltaics in this very new phase of the solar industry. The report takes a detailed look into the technical evolution of CIGs fabrication and encapsulation and show how this will impact CIGS market expansion and cost reduction. Much of the report is devoted to the opportunities for CIGS in building-integrated PV (BIPV market) and how CIGS flexible modules and price parity with silicon solar panels could considerably improve the revenues generated by CIGS technology in the near future. This report also includes eight-year forecasts of the market for CIGS PV.



These forecasts are broken down by type of application-BIPV, flexible devices, etc.-and by the manufacturing technology used, including deposition technology and flexible vs. rigid manufacturing. This report is essential reading for firms that manufacture or develop CIGS PV and for everyone interested in future of the PV industry. It has been following the CIGS space since its earliest days and this report provides the latest and most up to date information on the current state of the CIGS and guidance with regard to its future development and growth.



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