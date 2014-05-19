Recently published research from GlobalData, "Cimarex Energy Co., Company Intelligence Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Cimarex Energy Co. (Cimarex) is an independent energy company, formed in 2002, which is engaged in the Exploration and Production (E&P) of oil and natural gas in the US. The company headquarters are located in Denver, in the US, and its main areas of operation are the Permian Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico, and the Mid-Continent region in the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and southwest Kansas. Cimarex also has operations in the Gulf Coast region, located in southeast Texas.
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company's performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.
- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the company's historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.
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