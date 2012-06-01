Cincinnati Bankruptcy Lawyer R. Michael Smith Helps Residents Choose the Right Bankruptcy Lawyer

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- Cincinnati Bankruptcy lawyer R. Michael Smith is not only working to help his clients through the bankruptcy process, but is also doing everything he can to help educate people about choosing a bankruptcy lawyer via his website. The highly experienced Greater Cincinnati bankruptcy attorney has helped hundreds of clients through bankruptcy since 1985.



In order to help people make sound bankruptcy decisions, Cincinnati area bankruptcy lawyer R. Michael Smith has worked hard to create a practice and a website that is geared to those ends. “While there are a number of highly qualified bankruptcy lawyers in Cincinnati, few people understand how to make that determination of qualifications and choice,” said Smith. “I’ve created a website that is meant to be an information resource that helps people make the right decisions when it comes to bankruptcy.”



As a bankruptcy lawyer in Cincinnati Ohio, Smith makes it clear that choosing the right bankruptcy attorney is paramount to determining if bankruptcy is the best option and how to proceed. “The chosen attorney must have proven expertise and experience, verifiable reputation; they must be local and regularly practice before the Bankruptcy Court and Trustees in that area,” said Smith.



While there are a number of attorneys that fit these criteria, Smith counsels on ways to avoid those that lack these and other attributes. For example, his website explains why advertisements, national attorney organizations, discount offers and lawyer referral services are poor indicators of competency and quality. Bankruptcy attorney Cincinnati Ohio practitioners must have quantifiable and defined attributes to be considered among the best.



Smith had several starting points for finding a good attorney. Referrals from the last attorney that handled a matter well for the individual often leads to a good attorney. Referrals from those who have already gone through the process also may work well. The website then provides a number of suggestions that will help the process go more smoothly for both client and attorney. “While I would like every person in the greater Cincinnati area that visits my website to consider me as their bankruptcy attorney, I ultimately want to help everyone make the right decision at such a critical time in their lives,” said Smith. For more information, please visit http://rmsbankruptcy.com/



About Bankruptcy Attorney R. Michael Smith

As a highly experienced Greater Cincinnati bankruptcy attorney, R. Michael Smith has helped hundreds of clients through bankruptcy since 1985. The attorney is known for his measured counsel and strong desire to help educate Cincinnati area residents about bankruptcy law and choosing the right bankruptcy attorney. He has been named to “Who’s Who in American Law,” is a former Law Clerk to an Ohio Supreme Court Justice, and is admitted to the United States Supreme Court.



R. Michael Smith, Esq. Attorney at Law 4100 Executive Park Drive, Suite 9 Cincinnati, OH 45241 (513) 769-3700