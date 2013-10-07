Cincinnati Cosmetic Dermatology Center Announces Arrival of New Treatment Technologies

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- For many individuals, achieving a more contoured and youthful-looking body might seem like an impossible mission. That’s why The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center in Cincinnati, Ohio is pleased to announce the introduction of two new technologies that do exactly that: Excilis Elite, and Vanquish.



Founded and led by Shalini Gupta, MD, The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center has established itself as a cosmetic dermatology destination in the greater Cincinnati area. By introducing these innovative technologies, The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center hopes to continue this mission.



“We know that clients enjoy treatments that provide multiple results with just one technology,” says Dr. Gupta. “That’s why we focus on introducing technologies that do exactly that.”



Vanquish and Excilis Elite technologies utilize the power of thermal heating, which is applied to areas where fat is difficult to lose (primarily the stomach and thigh areas). Once applied to the treatment area, the thermal energy reaches the dermis at its deepest levels to target unwanted fat cells. The thermal heat destroys the cells, which are then removed by the body’s natural waste processes.



When the thermal energy is applied, patients will experience a higher level of collagen production. This results in tighter, firmer skin in the treatment area, which can help to reduce the appearance of cellulite and saggy skin.



All technologies utilize cooling edges to help counteract any heating sensations that are felt during the treatment. This means that patients will experience minimal discomfort, which ensures that they can continue normal activities directly after treatment.



It’s recommended that clients undergo four Vanquish treatments to see ideal results, while clients should expect to undergo only two to three Excilis Elite treatments to see desired results.



About The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center

For over 11 years, the Dermatology Laser & Vein Center of Cincinnati, Ohio has taken great pride in treating patients with the best available procedures to improve a multitude of cosmetic skin concerns. The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center uses a contemporary approach to cosmetic plastic surgery to rejuvenate damaged skin and restore youthful facial features. The procedures that are offered not only take years off of a client’s appearance, but also make patients look and feel healthier. Learn more about The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center by visiting www.cincinnatiskinandlaser.com.



Dr. Shalini Gupta

The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center

10600 Montgomery Road #301

Cincinnati, OH 45242

http://www.cincinnatiskinandlaser.com

shalinigupta@gmail.com