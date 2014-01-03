Cincinnati Cosmetic Dermatology Center Offers a Promising Cellulite Treatment

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center in Cincinnati, Ohio has long been known as the premier destination for unique and innovative skin treatments. Now Dr. Shalini Gupta, M.D., founder of The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center, is pleased to announce the arrival of VASERSmooth, one of the most promising solutions to stubborn cellulite.



VASERSmooth – developed by Sound Surgical – utilizes the power of ultrasound energy to blast away fat cells without the invasive nature of traditional liposuction procedures. While VASERSmooth has been used as a body contouring treatment before, it has now been found to be one of the most effective – and even permanent – solutions to cellulite.



“Cellulite has always been extremely difficult to get rid of through diet and exercise alone,” says Dr. Gupta. “That’s why VASERSmooth represents such a breakthrough, as it can give my clients the opportunity to erase dimples and lumpy appearances that are common with cellulite.



Cellulite is persistent, stubborn fat that most commonly appears on the hips, thighs, and buttocks of post-pubescent women of every shape and size. Cellulite can occur for a number of reasons, including hormonal changes, genetic factors, and lifestyle. It’s thought that over 90% of women have cellulite.



VASERSmooth utilizes targeted ultrasound energy to smooth the lumps and dimples that occur with cellulite. VASERSmooth is performed under local anesthesia, which means Dr. Gupta will place tiny incisions within the treatment area where the ultrasound probes will be placed. This helps the ultrasound energy to better target the fat cells, which helps to effectively treat the cellulite.



Recovery time is minimal, and patients can expect to be back to work in as little as one to two days. Patients can resume normal activities – including exercise – in about two weeks.



About The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center

For over 11 years, the Dermatology Laser & Vein Center of Cincinnati, Ohio has taken great pride in treating patients with the best available procedures to improve a multitude of cosmetic skin concerns. The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center uses a contemporary approach to cosmetic dermatology and body contouring to rejuvenate damaged skin and restore youthfulness. The procedures that are offered make patients look and feel healthier. Learn more about The Dermatology Laser & Vein Center by visiting www.cincinnatiskinandlaser.com.



Media Contact:

Dr. Shalini Gupta

The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center

10600 Montgomery Road #301

Cincinnati, OH 45242

http://www.cincinnatiskinandlaser.com

shalinigupta@gmail.com