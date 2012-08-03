Cincinnati Furniture Store Furniture Fair Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- Furniture Fair, a Cincinnati furniture company that has been family owned and operated since 1963, now has a new president and chief executive officer.



Bill Daniels, a member of the family that owns Furniture Fair, started his new position as president on July 17. His brother Rick began working as CEO on the same day.



The two brothers bring decades of experience working with the company to their new positions. In 1979, Rick and a third Daniels brother, Steve, took over Furniture Fair from their father after he retired.



Bill started working in sales for the company after graduating from college in 1983. When the company’s current corporate office opened in 1985, Bill became a store manager, and Rick and Steve continued as president and vice president, respectively.



In 1995, Bill became a furniture buyer and 10 years later, a merchandise manager. He worked at both of these positions until now as the new president. Bill works with vendors on picking products, freight and shipping, and prices.



Rick’s new job as CEO will give him the flexibility to be active in the company that he has dedicated his life to, while also giving him the freedom to pursue other interests. For example, as an avid angler, Rick is looking forward to getting out for some well-deserved fishing trips.



Over the years, the three brothers and their father have worked hard to grow Furniture Fair and its product line. The Cincinnati bedroom furniture, dining room furniture and living room furniture store also carries wall systems and home entertainment units, as well as home office furniture and a wide variety of couches and sofas both in upholstery and leather.



“We carry fine brands like Ashley Furniture, Bernhardt, Best Chairs, Broyhill, Flexsteel, Legacy Classic, Magnussen Home, Pulaski, Riverside, Thomasville, England, Catnapper, Jackson, Simmons, Serta and Cheers,” an article on Furniture Fair’s website noted.



“If you need help with your decorating then let Furniture Fair give you some helpful tips as well as the motivation to get you started on your next decorating project.”



About Furniture Fair

