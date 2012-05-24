Cincinnati Kitchen Remodeling Seminars at Kitchen Concepts Offered This Month and Next

Blue Ash, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- According to most interior designers, one of the best ways to update the look of a home is by remodeling the kitchen.



But although many homeowners want to re-do their kitchens, they are often unsure how to go about it. There are so many different things to consider before starting a remodel, from how much money to set aside for the project and which types of products offer the best value to how to finish the job without completing breaking the bank. Figuring out the answers to all of these questions can leave many people feeling confused and overwhelmed—and that’s before the project even starts!



Patrick H. Ryan, C.K.D., and president of Kitchen Concepts, understands that many people have far more questions than answers about kitchen remodeling. That is why his Cincinnati kitchen remodeling company offers free seminars to people who want to learn more about the subject.



The Cincinnati kitchen cabinets company, which also features a wide variety of other products and services including bathrooms, home offices and home entertainment centers, has scheduled four complimentary seminars on Thursday, May 24; Tuesday, May 29; Thursday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 19. All classes will begin at 6:30 p.m.



The classes will be held at the KConcepts Cincinnati location at 10868 Kenwood Road in Blue Ash, and since seating is limited, reservations are required to attend. Interested participants may either register on the company’s website, or call 513-531-3838 to sign up.



Ryan will host all four seminars. As a Certified Kitchen Designer, Ryan plans to address how much a good kitchen should cost. During each class, Ryan will talk about the four major factors that can directly impact the price of the project, as well as offer tips on how to cut costs without losing quality. He will also teach participants how to understand the differences in the quality of cabinets, and discuss which key services can help assure satisfaction and value.



“We are experts at integrating style and function, together we will select the finest in quality cabinets, appliances and accessories from leading Manufacturers, and assign seasoned veterans for the Installation services required to complete your project,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that for anyone looking for help with kitchen design in Cincinnati, the friendly staff at Kitchen Concepts is always ready, willing and able to help.



