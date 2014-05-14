Cincinnati Laser and Vein Clinic Adds Advanced Technology to Practice

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center in Cincinnati is proud to announce the deployment of the newest available technologies and techniques in the field at their Southern Ohio cosmetic dermatology practice. With the addition of the latest advancements including Vaser liposuction and Liposonix non-surgical fat removal, The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center is poised to provide comprehensive, convenient, safe and rewarding results to their patients.



The Vaser liposuction system provides the opportunity to scale the liposuction procedure to certain areas of the body. Whether the patient desires a small or larger portion of the body to be treated, the procedure can be performed in the office under local anesthesia. First, the targeted area is anesthetized with an injected fluid. Next, the trouble fat is liquefied with the application of a high-intensity ultrasonic device, called Vaser. This technology exclusively targets fat cells,sparing blood vessels and nerve endings and resulting in very little discomfort or swelling. The dissolved fluid is gently suctioned from the body and will continue to drain while the patient recovers.



In addition to the Vaser system, The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center offers the non-surgical Liposonix fat removal procedure.Liposonix does not temporarily shrink fat cells. Instead, a percentage of the targeted fat cells are permanently destroyed. Since new fat cells do not regenerate in adults, these results are considered permanent. With no recovery time, medical garments or multiple visits required, Liposonix is a viable solutionfor clients seeking a permanent response to stubborn fat loss. Learn more about the advanced cosmetic dermatology techniques available at The Dermatology, Laser & Vein Center by visiting their website at www.cincinnatiskinandlaser.com.