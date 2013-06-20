Cincinnati Real Estate Company HUFF Realty Introduces Military on the Move Program

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Military members often find that the decision to buy or rent a home is a tough one, especially because it is a huge financial and career-based decision. While it can be expensive to buy a home when one is in the military, there are many programs in place to help current and retired army personnel obtain the house of their dreams.



Recently, HUFF Realty announced their decision to administer a new service, Military on the Move, to its client base. The program, which was developed by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, is a free real estate rebate program that allows active duty military in the PCS process, retired military, and wounded warriors to earn cash back when they buy or sell Cincinnati real estate.



Military families who buy or sell their Cincinnati homes through HUFF Realty’s Military on the Move Program are entitled to a cash rebate based on the house’s sales price. While restrictions apply in states that prohibit rebates by law, most clients receive the money at closing.



According to HUFF Realty, if a customer purchases a house for $225,000 and gives their broker a commission of $6,750, the customer is entitled to a $1,350 rebate at settlement. This means that clients have access to quality real estate agents in Cincinnati and excellent services, no dollar limit on rebates, and can expect their rebate to be paid at settlement.



Military personnel who wish to be eligible for Military on the Move’s services have to register with a HUFF Realty real estate agent before using the program.



“HUFF Realty is honored to assist our military families moving to the Tri-State area,” said the company in a recent statement. “Our agents are experts at helping you find your home and can guide you through each step of virtually any real estate transaction.”



For the past 38 years, HUFF Realty has catered to the Greater Cincinnati area as a full-service real estate service. The company often seeks innovative ways to serve its clients and currently offers a variety of services, such as relocation, mortgage, home warranties, rentals, and auctions. HUFF Realty remains committed to connecting its customers to the finest real estate and shares the goals of its patrons.



Individuals interested in learning more about HUFF Realty’s houses in Cincinnati and its Military on the Move Program can visit the company’s website for more information.



About HUFF Realty

Since 1975, HUFF Realty has been dedicated to the full service approach to real estate. The agency specializes in buying and selling houses, mortgages, titles, insurance, warranties, or relocation. The company’s clients have the benefit of every HUFF service partner jumping onboard to handle the many details, providing first class service, direct non-stop to closing. HUFF Realty continues to seek new and innovative ways to serve their clients. For more information, please visit http://www.huff.com