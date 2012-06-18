Cincinnati Windows Replacement Specialists of Renewal by Anderson Give Summer Gardening Tips

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- As part of their mission to help homeowners beautify the views beyond their windows, Renewal by Andersen window replacement company is offering some great summer gardening tips and trends on their website. Renewal by Andersen offers a variety of replacement window and exterior door products to meet the individual needs and tastes of every homeowner and each individual home.



The replacement windows Cincinnati specialists of Renewal by Anderson understand that the quality of the view through a homeowner’s window or door is just as important as the quality of the window or door itself. As part of their mission to provide useful information for homeowners on a variety of subjects that affect the view of their world from inside and outside their home, they have added a number of summer gardening tips and trends to their website. “Our window installation experts can’t do a customer’s landscaping, but we can give some advice on new gardening and lawn trends to help them create a colorful experience they will enjoy taking in every day through their Renewal by Andersen windows,” said Renewal by Anderson Co-Owner and Managing Partner Chris Robinson.



From the beauty and best ways to deal with Butterfly bushes to ideas for beautifying a home vegetable garden, the Cincinnati window replacement experts bring a number of ideas and methods to homeowners that can spruce up their views. “Butterfly bushes can make a great addition to a window box outside of a homeowner’s Renewal by Anderson windows, but they have to choose the right type as they can get a little unruly,” said Robinson. “We also discuss a number of great garden ideas such as setting up a little vertical garden next to an Andersen Window in the kitchen for beauty and handy herbs.”



Renewal by Anderson replacement windows come in an infinite number of styles and types to fit any home including double hung, casement, sliding, awning, picture, bay or shaped replacement windows. Window replacement Cincinnati homeowners can customize replacement windows by choosing colors, wood species, hardware, grilles and screens. Homeowners can choose from a wide variety of steel and fiberglass entry and patio doors with a broad choice of styles, colors and finishes. "In addition to taking pride in providing the best window replacement options to our clients, we want to do everything that we can to make the view around and outside of them as beautiful as possible,” said Renewal by Andersen Co-Owner Jay Bachman. For more information, please visit http://www.rbacincy.com/



