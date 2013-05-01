Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl Chicago: The Cinco De Mayo Chicago 2013 Weekend

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Cinco De Mayo has been embraced and celebrated for years by many in Chicago as a commemoration of Mexico’s victory in the 1862 Battle of Puebla. Chicago’s Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl (http://tiny.cc/CincoDeMayoBarCrwlChicago) has several festivities planned throughout the first weekend in May.



A kickoff party, a Cinco De Mayo Chicago fiesta, a Kentucky Derby Chicago event and Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl Chicago, round out the list of weekend events. Bars participating in the celebrations include Gamekeepers, where the Derby De Mayo Kick Off party takes place from 5pm till close on the 3rd, Clarke’s Bar and Grille where the Cinco De Mayo Chicago 2013 party will take place Saturday afternoon, Hi-Tops which is the location for the Chicago Kentucky Derby soiree and Halsted Harp which will serve as a stop on the Chicago Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl on Sunday afternoon.



Three day all access passes, which start at $20, entitle the ticketholder access to the 3 parties, a wristband, a collectible Cinco De Mayo Chicago cup, a Bar Crawl Map and entrance to Chicago’s Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl. Derby De Mayo all access passes are also available which gives the ticketholder access to only the Cinco De Mayo Chicago party and Chicago Kentucky Derby event on Saturday, May 4th. Regardless of the event attended, inexpensive drink and food specials will be available for purchase. Each venue will also be filled with high energy and exciting ambiance that tend to happen when people are having a good time enjoying the company of family and friends.



The Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl Chicago review website includes detailed information on the registration location, times, drink specials, food specials and map of the party area for all the events. Regardless of the part of town Cinco De Mayo enthusiasts live, the Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl Chicago registration point is nearby. Where the bar crawl begins and where participants officially register is Clarke’s Bar and Grille on Lincoln Avenue. Registration for Chicago’s Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl is from 12pm till 6pm on Sunday, May 5th but to avoid a long wait it’s best to arrive early.



Since there are several Bar Crawl venues spread throughout Lincoln Park and people changing locations often, overcrowding should not be an issue but as always, admission to a bar is based on capacity. Now You Know Events provides more detailed information about Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl Chicago on their review page. Ticket purchases can be made on the following website. http://tiny.cc/CincoDeMayoBarCrwlChicago



