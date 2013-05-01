Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl NYC Dominates Cinco De Mayo New York Weekend

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Since New York City has such a diverse population, it should come as no surprise that Cinco De Mayo is widely celebrated all over the city. Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl NYC (http://tiny.cc/CincoDeMayoBarCrwlNYC) is set to be one of the biggest events of the weekend.



The list of events includes a kickoff party, a Cinco De Mayo festival, a NYC Derby De Mayo event and Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl NYC on Sunday. Bars participating in the festivities include Calico Jacks where the Derby De Mayo New York City Kickoff celebration will take place on Friday May 3rd from 5pm till close, McFadden’s Saloon which will serve as the venue for the NYC Kentucky Derby viewing on Saturday afternoon and as the main registration point for Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl NYC on Sunday, May 5th at 12 pm. Public House on 41st has been selected as headquarters for the separate Cinco De Mayo NYC 2013 fiesta set for Saturday afternoon.



Three day all access passes, which start at $20, entitle the ticketholder access to the 3 parties, a wristband, a collectible Cinco De Mayo NYC 2013 cup, a Bar Crawl Map and entrance to NYC’s Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl. Derby De Mayo all access passes are also available which gives the ticketholder access to only the Cinco De Mayo NYC party and New York Kentucky Derby event on Saturday, May 4th. Regardless of the event attended, inexpensive drink and food specials will be available for purchase. The victorious Mexican Battle of Puebla may be the cause of the celebration but Cinco De Mayo New York is really about having a reason to enjoy family and friends.



The Cinco De Mayo Pub Crawl NYC review website includes detailed information on the registration location, times, drink specials, food specials and map of the party area for all the events. Regardless of the part of town Cinco De Mayo enthusiasts live, the Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl NYC registration point is nearby. Participants officially register at McFadden's Saloon on 2nd Avenue. Registration for NYC’s Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl is from 12pm till 6pm on Sunday, May 5th but to avoid a long wait it’s best to arrive early.



Since there are several Bar Crawl venues spread throughout Midtown East and people changing locations often, overcrowding should not be an issue but as always, admission to a bar is based on capacity. Now You Know Events provides more detailed information about Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl NYC on their review page. Ticket purchases can be made on the following website. http://tiny.cc/CincoDeMayoBarCrwlNYC



