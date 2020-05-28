Cinema 4d by MAXON to Be Listed as a Top Player in the 3D Rendering Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Cinema 4d by MAXON will be listed as a top player in the 3D Rendering Software segment on 360quadrants. Cinema 4D is a 3D software developed by the German software company Maxon. Cinema 4D offers hassle-free fast results to its users. It is a perfect solution for fast-paced production environments. Cinema 4D is designed to create advanced 3D graphics with outstanding results. It is a 3D modeling, painting, motion graphics, and animating solution used by both the beginners and professionals where they can modify the layout as per their needs. The tool offers to model, texturing, animation and general workflow. It offers lighting as well under rendering. Its powerful lighting system offers numerous options to control color, brightness, falloff and other properties, and for adjusting the density and color of each light's shadows.



Recently, Maxon has introduced its next generation of professional 3D modeling, animation, and rendering software solution, Cinema 4D Release 21 (R21).R21 is the Next-gen version that contains powerful new capabilities and features including a completely new Caps and Bevel system, new Field Force dynamics, interface speed enhancements and broader integration with popular hardware and software technologies. The new launch has overtaken every aspect of how customers choose, download, purchase, license and manage Cinema 4D. This availability helps the company to focus more on developing one amazing 3D solution which can be easily accessed by the users globally. Cinema 4d pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on 3D Rendering Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 29 companies in the 3D Rendering Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Cinema 4d 3D Rendering Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Khronos Group, Marmoset, Evermotion, Render Legion, Redshift Rendering Technologies Sidefx, Occipital, Foundry, Pixologic, Luxion Inc and Reallusion among others as the top vendors in the 3D Rendering Software. The platform will also provide the most granular 3D Rendering Software comparisons between vendors.



3D Rendering is the process of creating a life-like 3D image on the computer using the software. 3D rendering software is for developing and processing 3D model into a pixel-perfect 3D photorealistic image, which can be used by the end-users such as architecture, building and construction, media and entertainment, design and engineering, healthcare and life sciences, and academia, and others (GIS and forensic science industry). 3D rendering generates photorealistic visuals from 2D and 3D models.3D rendering uses photos, lighting, shadows, and colors to build the model. 3D rendering process comes after 3D modelling. Artist's first work on building a model of what needs to be created. Once the model is ready, 3D rendering is used to bring life to the model.



360 Scoring Methodology

Top Companies in 3D Rendering Software will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the 3D Rendering Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Photo Editing Software, e-Commerce Platforms, Configuration Management Software, Live Chat Software and Marketing Automation Software.