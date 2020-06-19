Cinnamic Aldehyde Market 2024: Emerald Kalama Chemical, Kalpsutra Chemicals, Vee Kay International, Graham Chemical, LANXESS, Aurochemicals, Kao Global Chemicals, Bide Ph

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- The growth curve of global cinnamic aldehyde market has witnessed a steady pace of progression due to the extensive use of flavor and fragrance enhancers in food products. Flavor enhanced confectioneries, candy, ice-creams, chewing gum, in particular, have emerged as one of the most preferred choices of beverage among consumers across the globe. This has consequently, created a massive growth opportunity for cinnamic aldehyde producers, mainly on account of the product's substantial use in food items as a flavoring agent.



Increased need to provide strength to plant root structures will supplement the penetration of the product. According to studies, cinnamic aldehyde concentration of nearly 29 ppm kills over 50% of aegypti mosquito larvae within a day. The use of the product as an effective fumigant for mature mosquitos will amplify the market growth in the coming years.



Flavor agents, in particular, are extensively used in the food and beverage industry to produce better quality products. Frequent change in the preference of consumers for flavor enhancing confectioneries like ice creams, chewing gums, and candies will boost the demand of cinnamic aldehyde.



Economic improvement in developing regions across Asia Pacific due to industrialization and investments made by foreign companies in various sectors, over the recent years, has steered the employment rate and subsequent purchasing power among people. By the end of 2024, Asia Pacific is expected to be responsible for more than 35% of the total cinnamic aldehyde industry share.



Increasing demographic trends prompting the demand for luxury consumer items in countries like India, Japan, Singapore, and China will support the demand for the product. The household and personal care industry have witnessed commendable growth in APAC due to the ability of the people to buy innovative and advanced products.



Rise in population across the globe and subsequent demand for food has led to advancements in the agricultural sector, which can sustain albeit the global coronavirus pandemic. Cinnamic aldehyde is used for fungicide in farming due to the antimicrobial properties of the compound. Robust application outlook in insecticides to provide smell repelling properties for many mosquitos and insects that may cause harm to the crop is supporting the demand for the product. In 2016, the agricultural industry registered over 11 kilo-tons of demand for cinnamic aldehyde.



Considerable improvement in the purchasing power among people and the rise in urbanization especially in the developing nations has driven the demand for ready-to-eat food products to meet the changing tastes of the people. As per reports, global food flavoring industry is expected to amass USD 15 billion by 2024, indicating significant potential for cinnamic aldehyde market.



Natural flavors are developed through abstraction, purification, and various biotechnological processes from fruits, vegetables, and plants. Easy availability of processed food in supermarkets and small grocery shops along with its huge variety will bolster the use of flavoring agents.



Growing health consciousness among people worldwide due to the rising cases of chronic diseases is a major factor supplementing the growth in the healthcare industry. There has been an exponential rise in the number of diabetic people globally. Proliferating need to decrease the blood sugar levels especially in type II diabetic patients is driving the demand for cinnamic aldehyde in medical sector applications. Benefits include prevention from cancer-producing bacteria and enabling anti-cancer activities.