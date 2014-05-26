Cinnamon Boutique Guest House Under New Management, Looks to Be Leading Choice Among Travellers

Western Cape, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Cinnamon Boutique Guest House is the premier destination in South Africa. This luxurious establishment is proud to announce it is under new management. With this change comes many improvements to the facility. These include upgrading its status from a four-star to a five-star establishment, renovating all of the facilities, extending the beach and building another guest house on the beach, known as Cinnamon Beach Hotel.



Cinnamon Boutique Guest House provides the finest Wilderness accommodation available. Guests can choose from many different luxury suites, many of which include their own balconies, king-size beds and fantastic bathrooms. Other amenities include mini bars, air conditioning, big screen satellite televisions and free Wi-Fi.



“Cinnamon Boutique Hotel is a true pampered experience, and we would love to be your hosts for an unforgettable stay,” said John Scott, who now owns the hotel with his wife, Clare.



Situated at the foot of the Outeniqua Mountain Valley, Cinnamon Boutique Guest House is located along the absolutely gorgeous Wilderness Beach. This Wilderness hotel consists of 13 luxurious bedrooms each with its own balcony facing either the mountain or the ocean.



The hotel was established about 12 years ago and has succeeded by establishing itself as a premier holiday destination among travellers.



The town of Wilderness has an almost sub-tropical climate. It features evergreen forests, lakes, rivers and one of the most pristine beaches in the world.



In addition to the upgrades to the facilities, the Cinnamon Boutique Guest House has increased its services. It now offers accommodations for events and conferences.



“We would be thrilled to host your wedding reception, small conferences or team-building events,” said Scott.



The staff at the Cinnamon Boutique Guest House will help ensure that everyone’s stay is the most pleasurable possible. From welcoming hosts to the exceptional breakfast cook, to the perfect doggies who supervise the grounds, the Cinnamon Boutique Guest House has it all for the discerning traveller.



“Please come visit us and experience the warm South African welcome in an Eden paradise,” said Scott.



About Cinnamon Boutique Guest house

Cinnamon Boutique Guest House is a top-class boutique guest house in Wilderness, South Africa, featuring luxurious rooms and amenities for the discerning traveller. For more information, please visit http://www.cinnamonhouse.co.za



2351 Beacon Road

Wilderness

6560

South Africa