CinniBird Releases Cinnamon Art Pen and Launches Indiegogo Fundraising Campaign

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- CinniBird, the pen that allows people to make their own cinnamon art for coffee, deserts, and any number of other creations, is pleased to announce the launch of an Indiegogo campaign to help raise funds for the production and release of the product.



CinniBird is the first and only kitchen gadget designed to make creative messages and drawings with all-natural materials found in food, such as cinnamon, nutmeg, coffee grounds, cocoa powder, Hungarian paprika, ground parsley, ground sugar, and more. CinniBird offers a great way to surprise loved ones with a thoughtful message written in their favorite spice, and it’s perfect for adding a little extra ‘spice’ to parties and gatherings.



CinniBird is simple to operate and requires little maintenance, which means that anyone can use it. Latte art has never been so fun or so easy, and children will never tire of drawing with Cinnibird, as they will be able to make a beautiful decoration for any occasion.



CinniBird is seeking $2,000 for tooling and equipment costs, graphic design and communication, testing, production, and a pilot run. The inventors have raised over $900, which means that they are already nearly half way to their goal. With the help of generous contributors, CinniBird will be available to everyone.



Anyone who contributes $15 or more will receive one of the very first CinniBirds to hit the market, available exclusively and for a limited time through the Indiegogo fundraising page. Now is the perfect time to reserve a CinniBird, as they are available at a significantly discounted rate while the project is in the development process. Even if the campaign is unsuccessful in raising the required amount of money, contributors are still guaranteed to receive their CinniBirds by June of 2014.



CinniBird is also offering a referral program, where people receive free CinniBirds when they get their friends to donate to the campaign. Contributors are eligible to receive as many as 10 free CinniBirds.



About Cinnibird

CinniBird is the first and only kitchen implement that allows users to make drawings and write with ground spices. CinniBird is the perfect tool for people who want to be creative and make the food they eat and the coffee they drink into beautiful works of art. CinniBird is currently available only at the Indiegogo fundraising page, where for a contribution of $15 or more, anyone can receive his or her very own first edition CinniBird. For more information, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/cinnibird-the-pen-that-uses-ground-material