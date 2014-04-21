CInsideMedia Introduces Interactive Google Virtual Tour of the Royal Navy's Last Surviving WW2 Destroyer HMS Cavalier

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- The class C/A destroyer celebrated her 70th anniversary on 5th April 2014, having served during World War II and then subsequently being refitted in 1957 to remove the mid-ship torpedoes and replacing them with anti-submarine squid mortars.



Following on from the massive success of CInsideMedia’s Google Maps Business View tour of HMS Ocelot, The Historic Dockyard Chatham is making it possible for anyone in the world to ‘virtually visit’ this National Destroyer Memorial and last surviving Royal Navy Second World War Destroyer.



Over two days of exclusive access, the CInsideMedia team were guided around the destroyer by the Dockyard’s Scott Belcher (Duty Manager: Visitor Operations, Security and Health and Safety) and Chris Tutt (Marketing).



The team captured over 350 panoramas meticulously capturing almost every deck of the 363 ft, 1.7 ton former Arctic Convoy vessel, including the gear room and engine room which are normally only accessible on special request due to Health & Safety and limited accessibility.



Whilst exploring on board, Neil, Gareth and the Dockyard team made many discoveries that had previously been overlooked. This continued as the each of the photos were closely examined, light balanced, stitched and studiously linked together to create the final Google Maps Business View.



HMS Cavalier was launched on 7th April 1944 as one of 96 emergency destroyers ordered for the war effort between 1940 and 1942. When she paid off in Chatham in 1972 HMS Cavalier was the Royal Navy’s last surviving Second World War destroyer. Today the ship is on display and open to visitors at The Historic Dockyard Chatham amongst 80 acres of incredible maritime history. Together with an impressive bronze monument on the dock side HMS Cavalier is the National Destroyer Memorial to the 142 British destroyers and over 11,000 men lost at sea during the war.



Chris Jones, Head of Ship Keeping at The Historic Dockyard Chatham said; “Of course, visiting The Historic Dockyard Chatham remains the best way to experience this nationally important Royal Navy ship. However, viewing the ship via the Business View tour provided by C Inside Media makes for an enthralling adventure for all to enjoy, wherever you are in the world.”



There is an incredible amount to see and given the size of the tour, CInsideMedia have also sprinkled a little magic to aid ones navigation by adding information hotpots, videos and a handy menu using RoomView.



You can read more about HMS Cavalier here, view Scott Belcher’s blog about CInsideMedia’s visit here , The Google Maps Business View of HMS Cavalier here and our enhanced tour below.



We are also running a competition on Facebook and giving away a Family Pass to The historic Dockyard Chatham as well as 5 Hasbro Battleship Board games. Click here to enter.



The restoration of HMS Cavalier would not have been possible without the continued work of volunteers from the HMS Cavalier Association and funds raised by visitors to the Historic Dockyard Chatham.



To book your own Google Maps Business View Virtual Tour and enhanced tours with RoomView, call us on 0844 576 3131 or email sales@cinsidemedia.com