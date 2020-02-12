Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on February 10, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 10, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) over alleged securities laws violations by Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS).



Investors who purchased shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 10, 2020. NASDAQ: CTAS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) common shares between March 6, 2017 and November 13, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 6, 2017 and November 13, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Cintas never tracked legacy margins following the G&K acquisition, that the Company has systematically provided guidance with which it would outperform (a "Beat and Raise" scheme), that undisclosed to the investing public, the Company has breached the law multiple times, that as a result of publicly known and undisclosed breaches of law, the Company's Credit Agreement may be jeopardized, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



