Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Investor Investigation Focuses on Possible Excessive Executive Compensation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Cintas Corporation are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Cintas Corporation excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Cintas Corporation harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Cintas’ senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $3.54 billion for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2010 to over $4.1 billion for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2012 and its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from $215.62 million to $297.64 million.



Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rose from as low as $18.46 per share in March 2009 to as high as $41.41 per share on September 7, 2012.



The total compensation of certain top official at Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) increase significantly between its Fiscal Year 2010 and 2012. For instance, the CEO’s total pay rose from over $1.7 million in the FY 2010 to over $5.03 million in the FY 2012, the CFO’s compensation increased from over $860,000 in the FY 2010 to over $2.01 million in the FY 2012, and the COO’s pay rose from over $1.01 million in the FY 2010 to over $2.01 million in the FY 2012.



NASDAQ:CTAS shares closed on September 21, 2012, at $40.65 per share.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com