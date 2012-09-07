Cinti's Blog, "So, You Want to Be an Actor" Is a Free Actors' Resource

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Acting as a Second Career or a Hobby The ten week workshop, beginning on Saturday morning September 22 through December 15, 2012 will introduce film, television, and theater technique; comedy, drama and commercial copy. This introductory workshop is designed to give new actors an overall view of the different types of acting and the skills necessary to excel in each area. It will test and develop performance skills while challenging reliability. In the ten week introductory sessions, actors will explore finding appropriate monologues, working with scenes and scene partners, taking direction, working with cold copy, developing stage and on-camera technique.



Who Should Participate?



It is a workshop for beginners. People that have worked in community theater but have not studied or worked professionally, qualify for these sessions. People who have never acted before, earned your living in another field and want to explore acting as a second career, qualify for these sessions. Individuals who have not worked as principal players on stage nor on screen, also qualify for the workshops. All of the basics of starting an acting career will be touched on. Background actors who desire work as a principal actors but have no acting training, will find this workshop beneficial.



Participants can sign up on-line using a credit card Mastercard, Visa, Discover or American Express through PayPal with or without their own Paypal account. Limited spaces are available and Paypal will no longer accept payments once the workshop is full. The 10am to Noon Saturday morning sessions in Midtown Manhattan have an introductory cost of $300 per person for 10 weeks. Ms. Laird has created a video message for readers of her 4 year old blog, “So You Want To Be An Actor?” which instructs loyal readers on how to obtain an early bird special discount rate until September 11.



Cinti Laird is an actress, writer, director, a producer of theater and film. She has been featured in films by directors Alan Alda, Joel Schumacher, Mario Van Peebles and Louis Massiah. She has worked in sit-coms under the direction of Paul Feig, Steve Buscemi, Seith Mann and Linda Wallem. Cinti has worked in production under director Ron Howard and many others as a part of the production team on the original Law and Order. She has written, directed and produced Off Broadway theater and films. A New York University, Tisch School of Arts Alumni, Cinti Laird has taught acting as a teaching artist in New York City Public Schools, acting for television for years at the American Federation of Radio And Television Artists Stanley Green Audio Video Facility, apprenticed in musical theater: (1) with the late Rosetta LeNoire (AMAS), apprenticed in dramatic theater with: (2) Judy Jourdan (Van Damn), (3) Lynne Thigpen, Austin Pendleton and Milan Stitt (Circle Rep) created and produced the live weekly reality comedy variety show, Cinti's Comedy Pageant in Manhattan clubs crowing a Comic of the Year for two consecutive years. For more detailed information join Ms. Laird on Imdb.com, Facebook, Twitter, MySpace, and CintiLaird.ws



Workshop Location:

Midtown West Manhattan, Theater District NYC



For more information and the video message visit:

Http://CintiLaird.ws/SoYouWantToBeAnActor