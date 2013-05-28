CIO Strategic Wizard Process App Now Available in the Apple App Store

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- CIO IT WIZARD STRATEGIC PROCESS App available now in the Apple App Store. This iPad application takes business CIO techies as well as business, financial and marketing executives into alignment.



CIO Worldwide Intellectual Properties, LLC has released the CIO IT Strategic Wizard Process App, which eliminates the mystique of IT, allowing IT Organizations to develop a Business Strategic Process Plan in a clear and concise manner for CEOs, CIOs and CFOs.



The CIO IT Strategic Wizard Process App teaches IT students and programmers the essential configuration of each program, along with its need to relate to business and strategic value.



The CIO IT Strategic Wizard is backed by some of the world's most experienced CIOs in business today, as well as executives who have been through billions in acquisition integrations, enterprise implementations, CEOs and CFOs.



Let the CIO IT Strategic Wizard guide you through difficult Q&A sessions, programming disasters, process insourcing and outsourcing successes and failures, cloud mainframe, data loss, hacking difficulties and more. If you are a CIO and have a confidential question, issue or concern about your business, utilize our expertise from a cumulative 200 years of the Fortune 500s most experienced CIOs.



Corporate CIO IT Wizard Strategic Process is a foundation tool for CEOs, COOs, CFOs, CIOs and Computer Science students.



1. The CIO IT Planning Wizard was developed over a 20 year iterative process to allow top effectiveness of Senior Business Management and Senior IT Executives to align IT with business strategies.



2. The wizard’s brilliance is built into its simplicity.



3. The Wizard can be used for a single company, single IT environment or a major corporation with a global organization.



4. The college CIO wizard is invaluable to all students, regardless of their majors, as long as eventually they will be a part of today's business environment. IT is ubiquitous to all executives. It is imperative that they understand how to leverage IT in each business and department to increase their own competitive advantage. "IT advantage is a game changer."



5. College students will find this invaluable towards achieving a college degree, and more so as they carry this practical tool into the business world.



6. The Strategic IT planning wizard should be an integral part of business planning, whether on an annual, three year or five year cycle.



7. A unique outcome as you explore the wizard is to provide top management with IT application alignment and respective costs to achieve business goals.



Good Luck and Good Energy Club Apps have also been released on the Apple (iPhone and iPad) App Store. These unique, positive faith clubs are global prayer, positive luck and energy blessings clubs. Newsletters and Prayer Chains are included in the apps, as well as the ability to purchase symbols of Good Luck and Good Energy. Referral of ten new members to either the Good Luck or Good Energy Club triggers a 30% membership commission anywhere in the world and continues to grow, spread and shower good luck and good energy globally.



Also NEWLY RELEASED BY CIO WORLDWIDE IP FOR iPhone, iPad, MAC and ANDROID



1. App Name: Sports Cal - add all your teams, schedules dropped into your calendar for iPhone or Mac Calendar each season with a few clicks. NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, etc..

2. App Name: Soccer Cal - add your favorite Premiership, MLS, La Liga, Budeshliga, SERIA A, and twenty other country’s top professional soccer, football, futbal, Calcio and fusball leagues.

3. App Name: Hunt/Fish Cal

5. App Name: Marks A Lots

6. App Name: Forwards

7. App Name: Alibi (4Squared = 16) fake Facebook check-in to cover your tracks from overzealous girlfriend

8. App Name: Calendar Buddy

9. App Name: Social Map

10. App Name: Sports Cal

11. App Name: CIO WIZARD STRATEGIC PROCESS

12. App Name: SunRise/SunSet Cal

13. App Name: Good Luck & Good Energy Club



