CIOs Praise TraceGains as Stand-Alone System Which Compliments ERP Solutions

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- TraceGains customers run SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, Microsoft Dynamics, Ross, and other popular ERP packages to meet many of their daily business needs and all subscribe to TraceGains.



TraceGains' cloud-delivered supplier document management solution takes historical and real-time supplier-provided and supplier-impacted data in various formats from multiple sources, and lets companies know how individual vendors, their ingredient lot shipments, and individual ingredient attributes affect the business.



This stand-alone system complements ERP and requires no support from internal IT as backups, updates, and security are handled by TraceGains. TraceGains takes responsibility for assuring that supplier-provided data are up-to-date and instantly available. All participating departments, such as food safety, food quality, sourcing, procurement, compliance, regulatory, and product development can realize the full range of tactical and strategic benefits without needing to actively manage the software.



Jason Ulrich, Director Business Applications at Berner Food & Beverage says, “TraceGains’ SaaS solution provides more coverage in a way that ERP can’t, and works in conjunction with all of our systems together.”



The browser-based software is configured and maintained by TraceGains, quick to learn and easy to use, accessible from anywhere, role-based for privacy and security, can interoperate with other systems via Web services, and empowers people to problem solvers instead of problem chasers.



TraceGains (http://www.tracegains.com) is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action. TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



