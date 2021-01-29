San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Rapid expansion of the remote workforce has massively increased the demand for SaaS collaboration applications that enable employees to partner and communicate from any location in the world to ensure business continuity. Protecting sensitive data is an essential aspect of business that many organizations, regardless of their size, sometimes find to be a challenge. From attempting to maintain a clear picture of who is accessing data in the SaaS applications, to understanding precisely where in the world company data is being accessed and how all of this impacts mandated compliance, cloud adoption generates numerous security concerns that organizations are required to address. CipherCloud, a leading Office 365 cloud Security Company, facilitates organizations to more effectively adopt Office 365 as part of their digital transformation and remote collaboration strategies.



Responding to a query about their services offered, CipherCloud's spokesperson commented, "From our early beginnings, we have been largely enthusiastic about helping organizations protect sensitive data, as well as helping to take the complexity out of security and compliance. This, we have done with every sense of duty, dedication, and a desire to provide unique solutions that guarantee adequate security for company data. CipherCloud's industry-leading data protection capabilities, including policy-based data loss prevention, data classification, zero trust encryption permits approved business workflows, while protecting sensitive information from data loss or theft. For high-end data protection services that are industry-disrupting, CipherCloud is readily available to offer you the best."



With CipherCloud, organizations can secure their Microsoft Office 365 suite, which ensures protection against data loss, with DLP for both SaaS governance and email security, which can identify sensitive information in the email subject, body and attachments. This further allows users to collaborate freely across all Office 365 apps, including Outlook, OneDrive and SharePoint. For quality CASB+ services, organizations can reach out to CipherCloud.



The spokesperson further added, "Our integrated Secure Access Service Edge (SASE+) Platform, comprising of Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Data Protection, contains every key component of cloud and data security which functions to complement network controls and protect sensitive information for any user, on any device, at any point in time. We call on organizations, regardless of the industry where they serve and function, to adopt a centralized cloud-native platform that facilitates secure, Zero Trust access and collaboration from any location and any device from anywhere in the world. We can guarantee our customers and clients top and excellent protection, unmatched anywhere in the industry."



More so, CipherCloud's SASE Security is designed to help organizations secure remote access to applications and data anytime, anywhere, and they are leaders in delivering such excellent solutions that are a necessity.



