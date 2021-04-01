CipherCloud Offers Outstanding Cloud Encryption Software and Office 365 Security Services

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2021 -- CipherCloud is renowned for its proficiency in cloud data protection, especially with its zero-trust CASB+ solution. The company provides high levels of data security and real-time control of data access to solve even the most challenging cloud security and compliance requirements. CipherCloud hasn't stopped reshaping the world of cloud security. It is no wonder that SaaS applications, email, and IaaS services continue to enjoy zero-trust security across all the cloud platforms.



Speaking about user behavior analytics, the company spokesperson said, "Our CASB+ user and entity behavior analytics continuously monitors the application activities and users' devices to help detect and remediate anomalous user behavior. The software remediates situations such as when one user performs multiple logins or downloads large numbers of files. Or when unauthorized users persistently make several login attempts. It will identify the location of the logins, the devices used, and their IP addresses, then generate reports and perform audit trials for forensic analysis. This will help to prevent insider threats."



CipherCloud CASB+ continues to expand its security offering for Office 365 suite and now has introduced email protection to allow users full control over their corporate email use with unparalleled audit capabilities and data protection. To get complete visibility of the business's cloud applications, one has to understand the risky and untrusted applications. Shadow IT discovery helps organizations to get a clear picture of exposure and risk. They'll be able to monitor their networks continuously to maintain policy and visibility. CipherCloud CASB+ also offers protection for applications to ensure secure sharing and collaboration.



Speaking about cloud encryption software, the company spokesperson continued, "Your sensitive data can be breached or compromised by attackers or even malicious system administrators. Our CipherCloud zero-trust data protector will encrypt your sensitive data and allow you to retain exclusive data control and protection for your business. We help you to maintain high levels of confidentiality with your cloud-based data."



CipherCloud provides Office 365 security services to help enterprises protect their sensitive data, increase their cloud visibility, and safeguard email data. Office 365 has applications that allow them to view and monitor the system and user activity. The secure email gateway feature in CASB routes emails from desktops, browsers, or mobiles through a secure gateway. This enables scanning the emails in real-time, conducting malware checks, and enforcing high DLP policies before sending the emails. The CipherCloud CASB+ for Office 365 supports the Microsoft ActiveSync protocol for mobile devices. This allows organizations to control Office 365 email in real time. ActiveSync also enables the discovery of devices and selective erasing of data on mobile devices, minimizing data breach risks.



About CipherCloud

CipherCloud is an industry leader when it comes to offering cloud data protection and Office 365 security services. The zero-trust CASB+ solution ensures that users have maximum data security and control levels to protect their outgoing and incoming cloud data.



