Cipto Junaedy Offers IDR 74,500,000 in National Blogging Contest

Surabaya, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Cipto Junaedy, a well known name in the Indonesian real estate industry, has started a blogging contest for Indonesian bloggers. In the country, Cipto is known as a bestselling author, public speaker, and successful real estate investor. Seeing how important the Internet is for his business, he is now holding an exciting blogging contest which has already started on April 15, 2014 and will last till June 15, 2014.



Indonesians know Cipto Junaedy as a successful entrepreneur and mentor who gives real estate education through his seminars. As a mentor, Cipto clearly knows what he is talking about because he owns a property company,The Apple Property, based in Surabaya, Indonesia, which focuses on manufacturing minimalist houses. He has also been able to buy investment properties with no money and no debt, using his own strategies. Cipto has also been awarded as Man of the Year 2011 by Suara Merdeka newspaper.



Now Cipto Junaedy seems to see the Internet as an interesting and effective way of personal as well as professional branding. According to Adam, a renowned marketing guru based in New York, online marketing such as Cipto’s blogging contest is likely to help him reach out to more potential real estate clients in the near future and aid a lot in personal branding.



Sources confirmed that Cipto is offering total prize of IDR 74,500,000 or $ 6,407 where one Platinum winner will be awarded with IDR 30,000,000 or $ 2,580, one gold winner from IDR 12,000,000 or $ 1,032, three silver winners with IDR 5,000,000 or $ 430 each and seven favorite winners with IDR 2,500,000 or $ 215 each.



Indonesian bloggers interested in the contest can join simply by following Cipto Junaedy on Twitter and liking his page on Facebook. Participants also need to write a 1,000 word article about Cipto Junaedy, Indonesian successful investor, writer, and speaker and then optimize the article according to the given keyword - "Cipto Junaedy". The winner of the contest will be announced on June 28, 2014.