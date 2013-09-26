Circle Partnership Continue to Improve Patient Experience in UK Hospitals

Bath, Avon -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Traditionally hospital consultants tend to work in teams but very often with different criteria and varying protocols. Often communication between the between the consultants themselves and between the consultants and the nursing team is not as good as it could be and patient care can suffer as a consequence. In a unique move, CircleBath hospital has formed specialist clinical units across its hospital where the consultants work in partnership with each other, standardising their practice; this means that everyone from the nurses to the physiotherapists and the surgeon understand exactly what pre and post operative care is needed for each patient. This leads to the best possible care for each patient and better clinical outcomes. NHS and private patients are traveling from across the UK to go to CircleBath hospital.



“The key in getting the best result for patients is a true partnership between the surgeon, the patient and the physiotherapist” comments CircleBath’s consultant shoulder surgeon.



Patients are benefiting from specialist care provided by dedicated specialist units in hospitals where all those involved in a patients’ care are working together in a true partnership. CircleBath hospital has become recognised both locally and nationally for the strength of its specialist units from the orthopaedic units to eye surgery and women’s health units. For example, CircleBath’s hip surgery unit brings together a group of leading hip surgeons from across the South-West region who work closely with the hospital’s physiotherapists and nurse specialists to provide a centre of excellence for patients.



These innovative specialist units combine new educational programmes with standardised treatment techniques and shared ways of working to ensure that patient care is the best it possibly can be.



The hip unit at CircleBath treats any medical issues relating to the hip joint, including hip replacements and fractures and was initially created to improve the patient experience by providing in-depth information about treatment methods prior to any operation.



In an innovative move, the multi-disciplinary clinical team running the unit have committed to a set of standardised practices which enable a clear reporting process of clinical outcomes, as well as better post-operative care for every patient. The unit also co-ordinates patient transport and home therapy.



Setting out CircleBath's ambition to make every patient's experience as enjoyable and stress-free as possible, CircleBath specialist hip surgeon explained why the hospital believes in these dedicated units:



"Hip problems, in all age groups, are common and often lead to a dramatic loss of quality of life and mobility. Surgical options can be intimidating for some people, so we have established a specialist unit to ensure our patients can access advice and information from national experts."



The specialists running the Clinic are responsible for participating in ongoing research and evaluation to ensure treatment practices employed by the hospital remain cutting-edge.



Patients can ask to be referred by their doctor to one of CircleBath’s specialist units whether they are private or NHS patients.



About Circle

The Company's principal asset is its holding in Circle Health Limited ("Circle Health"), an employee co-owned healthcare provider. Circle Health is 50.1 per cent. owned by the Company and 49.9 per cent. owned by the Circle Partnership Limited which is 100 per cent. beneficially owned by the group's clinicians and employees.



Circle's objective is to redefine secondary healthcare delivery in the UK. It benefits from a unique operating model which has been successfully applied and proven, whereby clinicians are empowered to achieve high levels of patient care and efficiency, though co-ownership and active participation in managing operations.



The Company is a Jersey incorporated company and the rights of shareholders may be different from the rights of shareholders in a UK incorporated company.



For more information please visit http://www.circleholdingsplc.com and http://www.circlepartnership.co.uk