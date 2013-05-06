Circle Services Launches New Website as Part of Wider Overhaul to Offer the Best Quality Printing Services

Southend-on-Sea, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- With the rise of the internet, print media has felt the digital revolution more keenly that perhaps any other sector, and in order to survive print businesses have had to evolve rapidly. While many have fallen by the wayside, Circle Services are an exemple of how to become part of the revolution rather than be threatened by it, and have launched a new website to promote their new range of services.



The new art department, which enables the printing service to offer artwork and design as part of the new Circle Services leaflet printing packages, has been put to work on creating a vivid and delightful aesthetic for the company’s new website, which radically changes their image to reflect a new approach informed by old values.



Circle Services provide brochures, leaflets and flyers, business cards and bespoke print media to order, with incredible prices and a new portfolio of digital services including web design and digital illustration for businesses.



A spokesperson for Circle Services explained, “We’ve invested millions in overhauling our entire process and infrastructure in response to the rapid evolution of print media to ensure that we are not only on the cutting edge but actually ahead of the trends. Working with us, clients get a future proofed business with expertise from industry leaders all informed by the values of a family company that has thrived for over sixty years. We really do offer the best of all worlds at the most competitive prices, and we’re proud to supply print media for everyone from small family businesses to corporate giants like Citroen and British Petroleum.”



About Circle Services

Circle Services remains a family owned company and the old ethos and high standards remain as focused as when the company began. With an expanding service offering covering all aspects of printing, including artwork and design, they continue to offer the highest quality at affordable prices. They have invested millions of pounds into the most up to date print technologies to ensure that quality is second to none. They can proudly say that they are a multi-award-winning print company. For more information, please visit: http://www.circleservices.co.uk