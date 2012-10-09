Circle the Date - New Novel Begs Age-Old Question: Do Soul Mates Exist

La Jolla, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Juggling life’s relationships is complicated affair, especially when your best friend doubles up as your business partner. As Susie Beaty Green’s debut novel proves, it only takes one client to change the course of friendship for good.



‘Circle the Date’ is a compelling new fictional journey into the life of two best friends, their business and everything that romance can create – or destroy.



Synopsis:



The Wedding Business is Booming! Best friends Lesley Manning and Patsy Gamble have it all figured out-especially when it comes to their dream job. They own a wedding planning business in beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona, and there is a lovely rhythm to their lives.



But when an unexpected client hires them to plan his wedding, things get complicated in a hurry. This witty, high-spirited book explores what happens when relationships are challenged and unlikely roads of romance are explored. So grab a glass of wine, sit back, and Circle the Date!



As the author explains, the book’s premise isn’t a million miles from the real-life situations millions of women find themselves in.



“Circle the Date examines a long lasting friendship between two women who have been in each other’s lives from college to current day middle-age,” says Green.



She continues, “The story looks at the unique qualities needed for two friends to sustain a thriving business, looks at marriage, adultery, divorce, parenthood and shines a keen and witty eye on social climbing, social circuits and the world of glamorous weddings.”



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“I'm ordering a second copy for my best friend. I loved the humor and the unfolding love story. It didn't end the way I thought it would. Very relatable characters. Kind of a cross section of Bridget Jones and 50 Shades of Grey,” says one reader, reviewing the book for Amazon.com.



Another reader, Heidi S, was equally as impressed.



“Very Funny yet has an element of bittersweet. Didn't predict the love stories to unfold as they did which was somewhat refreshing. I really connected with the two principal characters and their intertwining lives. This story puts a little fresh twist on the age old theme of 'the soul mate' on a variety of levels. Really enjoyed,” she wrote.



With its intricate plot line, Green reminds readers that one core concept plays throughout the story.



“Mostly, Circle The Date, asks the age old question: do soul mates exist, and if they do, what stakes are too high to hold onto The One,” she concludes.



Circle the Date, published by Outskirts Press, is available now from Amazon, The Kindle Store and Barnes & Noble at a special introductory price of just 99 cents.



A portion of all sales will be donated to causes including the American Red Cross and a selection of local charities based in towns and cities selling the book.



For more information, please visit the author’s Facebook profile: http://www.facebook.com/SusieBeatyGreen



About the Author: Susie Beaty Green

Susie Beaty Green lives west coast seaside community with her husband, children and pets and is a lover of the arts and design, addicted to Bravo television, Woody Allen movies and Larry David. Green's favorite part of the county is the south for the food, literature, art and mostly the Southern hospitality.



In her professional capacity, Green has worked as a freelance writer and also has experience planning corporate events for art galleries.



She is currently a guest columnist for the popular blog, MotherhoodIsMessy.com.