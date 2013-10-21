Circuit Breaker & Fuse Market Expected to Reach $ 15,100.0 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The report “Circuit Breaker & Fuse Market by Type (High, Medium, Low Voltage), Application Non-Residential/Residential Construction, Electronic/Electrical Equipment, Transportation Equipment (Automotive/Non-Automotive) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018”, defines and segments the circuit breaker & fuse market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenue.



Browse 91 market data tables and 20 figures spread through 183 pages and in-depth TOC on “Circuit Breaker Market & Fuse Market by Type (High, Medium, Low Voltage), Application Non-Residential/Residential Construction, Electronic/Electrical Equipment, Transportation Equipment (Automotive/Non-Automotive) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/circuit-breaker-and-fuse-market-1237.html



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Circuit Breakers & Fuses market is likely to grow reasonably in upcoming years. With the growth of western markets, the circuit breaker & fuse industry is projected to achieve a slower, yet stable growth. With a growing concern for safety in electronic, electrical, automotive, and telecommunication equipments, the need for advance fuses and circuit breakers has increased considerably. Developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, China, Indonesia and Indonesia etc. expected to be the fastest growing markets.



The market has been estimated from demand side. This report breaks the market into smaller product segments. In order to provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, the report profiles the 19 companies in the circuit breaker & fuse market.



Circuit breaker & fuse market revenue, in terms of geography, is expected to reach $15,100.0 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2013 to 2018. Americas is dominating the market with $3,510.0 million in 2013; and is expected to reach $4,605.5 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 5.6%. This is followed by Asia-Pacific, which is expected to reach $4,379.0 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2013 to 2018.



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