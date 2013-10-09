Circuit Breaker Market & Fuse Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018 - New Study Released

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Circuit Breaker Market & Fuse Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Circuit Breaker Market & Fuse Market by Type (High, Medium, Low Voltage), Application Non-Residential/Residential Construction, Electronic/Electrical Equipment, Transportation Equipment (Automotive/Non-Automotive) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
Growing demand of electricity and power transmission activities with increasing investment in residential/non residential construction is expected to drive the Circuit breaker & fuse market. It is estimated to reach $15,100.0 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2013 to 2018. The Americas, with its thriving economies and rapidly expanding manufacturing bases, is expected to experience highest revenue growth during the next five years. Asia-Pacific is having highest CAGR of around 6.0% from 2013 to 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The need to satisfy rising electricity distribution demand is expected to enhance the growth prospects of the circuit breaker & fuse market. The lucrative and high-investment areas such as Asia-Pacific and Americas are the key driving factors for the exponential growth of circuit breaker & fuse market.
Circuit breaker & fuse market in terms of volume can be depicted in terms of a million units. Here also, circuit breakers have bigger market as compared to fuses. Also there is a significant variation in the pricing of circuit breakers and fuses. Demand wise, the circuit breaker is dominating and expected to follow the same trend
Electric-power transmission is the bulk transfer of electricity, from power plants to electrical substations. Electric power transmission and distribution (T&D) equipments have very high demand. The primary driver for increases in transmission spending is demand for the electricity grid. Circuit breaker & fuses are one of the major components of the power transmission equipments.
Top players in the circuit breaker & fuse market include Siemens AG, ABB, Schneider Electric SA, Toshiba, Alstom Grid, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation etc. with a combined share of around 59%.
CIRCUIT BREAKER & FUSE: MARKET REVENUE, 2013 - 2018 ($MILLION)
circuit-breaker & fuse market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
For this report, the major players in the market are identified through secondary and primary research based on which, their market shares are evaluated. This includes study of the annual reports of top market players and interviews with key opinion leaders such as CEOs, Directors, and marketing people.
The size of overall market is determined by forecasting techniques based on circuit breaker & fuse demand in different regions, which is validated through primary sources. The market revenue and volume for various types of circuit breakers & fuses are determined and are evaluated using primary and secondary research. The market data is available from 2011 to 2018 with CAGR from 2013 to 2018.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Smart Solar Market [Communication, RFID, Automation, Metering, Automated Meter Reading, Solar Meter, Intelligrid, Integration and Platform Monitoring, IT & Analytics]: Global Advancements, Trends, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Solar Encapsulation Market by Materials (EVA, PVB, PDMS, Ionomer, TPU, Polyolefin), Technology (Single/Poly-crystalline Silicon, Thin-film (CDTE, CIGS, a-Si), Applications (Construction, Electronics, Automotive): Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Fuel Cell Technology Market: By Applications (Portable, Stationary, Transport), Types (PEMFC, DMFC, PAFC, SOFC, MCFC), Fuel (Hydrogen, Natural Gas, Methanol, Anaerobic Digester Gas) & Geography- Global Trends and Forecast to 2018
- Oil and Gas Security Market [by Applications (Exploration and Drilling, Refining and Storage, Pipeline, Transportation and Distribution), by Technologies (Physical Security, Network Security)] - Global Advancements, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Oilfield Rental Market - Global Market Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Well Intervention Market - Global Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Traffic Management Market - Global Advancements, Market Trends, Enterprise Roadmap, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Based Business Analytics Market: Cloud BI, Predictive; Text; Web; Speech; Machine; & Video Analytics, Delivery Models, Market Trends, Enterprise Roadmap - Global Forecast and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Polymer Foam Market By Types, Applications & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market [(On Premise, Cloud IAM), By Components (Provisioning, Directories, SSO, Advanced Authentication, Password Management, Audit, Compliance & Governance)] - Global Advancements, Forecast & Analysis (2013-2018)