Circular Matchmakers Announces Launch of New Website

Circular Matchmakers is pleased to announce the launch of their new supply chain and knowledge management website and takes the opportunity to invite repair shops and service companies that offers services on machine consumables and remanufacturing services; such as spare parts, circuit boards, bearing, axis, wiring, oil and fluids, switchgear, drill heads, fasteners, etc. According to the "Europe MRO Distribution Market Report 2021-2028", the Europe MRO distribution market size will supposedly reach USD 222.11 billion by the year 2028. The increased demand in scheduled maintenance and growing investments in repair operations will lead to a steep growth during the forecast period. All major European industries have already adopted and integrated service concepts for repair, maintenance and servicing of equipment in critical operations. With a lot of industrial units adopting this change, the demand for MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) distribution will remain high. The penetration of MRO products have increased in the e-commerce platforms thereby enhancing the circular strategy.



Now open for registrations, Circular Matchmakers is a unique industrial supply chain and knowledge management service connecting the industrial users and suppliers. They provide sector matching and inform the users about circular services and trends that apply to the specific operations or niche or industry. A detailed list of suppliers is sent to the user. Once the user selects the supplier, a complete assessment is conducted by CM and provides business intelligence to for seamless supplier onboarding. Proper introductions are made to both the user and the supplier to promote services. This platform also offers tremendous business opportunities for suppliers within the EU and beyond. Companies that deal with industrial supply chain, industrial spare parts, wires, machine oils and fluids, rotators & rotating equipment, crane spares, shafts, cutting devices, fasteners, bearings, valves, fittings, pipes, power supplies and several other industrial equipment can make use of this platform to expand their business to different horizons and improve their circular strategy.



Circular Matchmakers based at Arnhem, Netherlands offers matchmaker services for companies that offer remanufacturing services and circular services such as replacement, repair, refurbishment, recycling, remanufacturing, re-use, life extension and testing of industrial spare parts and equipment.



