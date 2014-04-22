Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers Market in 2018 New Research Outlook by Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, "Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers (Subcritical, Supercritical, Ultra Supercritical) Market for Power Generation - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global CFB boilers' installed capacity was 60 GWe in 2011 and is expected to reach 134.19 GWe in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2012 to 2018.



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The primary factor responsible for the rising number of CFB installations is the fuel flexibility offered by these boilers. They can produce energy using a variety of fuels apart from coal, such as peat and biomass. In addition, due to lower operating temperatures of CFB boilers, they produce fairly low levels of harmful gases such as nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide, as compared to the conventional PC fired boilers. The growing environmental norms have augmented the development of the CFB boilers market and are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. However, the market could be hampered in the event of design flaws in the boiler which is likely to lead to depositions and corrosion of the boiler surface.



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Subcritical CFB boilers had the largest installed base and accounted for over 60% of the global installed capacity in 2011. Supercritical CFB boilers were the other available form of CFB boilers as of 2011. Ultra Supercritical CFB boilers are currently in their pilot phase and are expected to be commercialized by 2014 - 2015. Post commercialization, these boilers are expected to witness exponential growth till 2018 owing to the higher efficiency they offer.



Oil and gas industry was the largest end-user for CFB boilers and accounted for an installed capacity of over 20 GWe in 2011. Chemicals were the second largest end use segment with a share of over 30% in 2011. The chemical industry is expected to boost the growth of CFB boilers over the forecast period due to their rapid emergence in countries such as India and China.



Related Report:

Distributed Energy Generation Systems Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cfb-market.html



China had the largest installed base for CFB boilers and along with Japan and Australia accounted for over 35% of the global installed capacity in 2011. Europe and South East Asia (SEA) followed this region in terms of installed capacity for CFB boilers. India was a relatively small segment of the CFB boiler market in 2011 but is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the rapid development of the country. North America has comparable installed capacity for CFB boilers but the growth in this region is expected as an outcome of up gradation of old CFB boilers.



Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) boilers have witnessed substantial growth over the past couple of years owing to the increased need for power coupled with stricter emission norms which resulted in the need for cleaner methods of power generation. CFB boilers, due to their lower operating temperatures reduce the emission of gases such as sulfur dioxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. Furthermore, the reducing resource availability of fossil fuels such as coal has led to the development of CFB boilers which operate on a variety of fuels in addition to coal.



The report forecasts and analyzes the CFB boilers market on a global and regional level. The forecast is based on installed capacity (GWe) of CFB boilers for the period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The study consists of the drivers and restraints of the CFB boilers market and their impact on the growth of the market during the mentioned time period. In addition, the study highlights opportunities available for the market on a regional and global level and its impact during the above mentioned time period.



For better understanding of the CFB boilers market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. A comprehensive Porter’s five forces model offers a better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises of a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.



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