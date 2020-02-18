Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctc) Market 2020-2026 Huge Growth Opportunities :: Leading Players – Miltenyi Biotec Gmbh, Menarini Silicon Biosystems., Ikonisys Inc.;

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Global circulating tumor cells (CTC) market is expected to rise to an estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 15.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising cancer patients and advancement in biomedical imaging are the factors for the growth of this market.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global circulating tumor cells (CTC) market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc, SRI International, QIAGEN, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Gmbh, Menarini Silicon Biosystems., Ikonisys Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, General Electric, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BioCep Ltd., Precision Medicine Group, Creatv MicroTech, Inc., Aviva Biosciences, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. iCellate AB, CytoLumina and others.



To elaborate the studies and estimations involved in this Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market report, a method of standard market research analysis which is SWOT analysis is put forth. This market report opens the door to acquire knowledge about the Healthcare industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market report makes it effortless to identify the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, their thoughts for the improvement of a product and appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. This top-quality market report is prepared with the proficient capabilities and excellent resources in research, data collection, development, consulting, evaluation, compliance and regulatory services.



Market Definition: Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market



Circulating tumor cells (CTC) are those cells which are usually found in vasculature or lymphatics through a tumor and via blood circulations, it is carried around the body. CTC test are done which help the oncologist in checking whether the patient have metastatic breast, prostate or colorectal cancer. Rising chronic diseases among population is the factor fueling the growth of this market. These cells are widely used in applications such as RNA profiling, cellular communication, EMT biomarker development, multi chromosome abnormalities and others.



Segmentation: Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market



Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market : By Technology



CTC Enrichment Methods

CTC Detection Methods

CTC Analysis



Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market : By Application



Cancer Stem Cell Research

EMT Biomarkers Development

Tumorgenesis Research

Multiple Chromosome Abnormalities

RNA Profiling

Protein Expression

Cellular Communication

Others



Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market : By End- User



Hospital & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers



Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market : By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market : Drivers:-



Rising prevalence for preventive medicine is driving the market growth

Development in the cluster chip technology is enhancing the market growth

Growing need for treatment for cancer diagnostic is flourishing the market growth

Rising awareness about the application of CTC in cancer management will act as a driver for this market growth



Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market : Restraints:-



Lack of awareness about the advanced CTC technologies will restrain the market growth

High price of the CTC will also hamper the market growth

Increasing prevalence for point of care testing will also restrain market growth



Key Developments in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market :-



In November 2017, Epic Sciences, Inc announced the launch of their metastatic breast cancer circulating tumor cell panel. The main aim of the launch is to provide better clinical trial design and create novel therapeutic strategies for the patients who are suffering from metastatic breast cancer



In April 2017, Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Inc. announced that they acquired CELLSEARCH Circulating Tumor Cell System. This will help the company to acquire cellsearch product line which consists of AUTOPREP SYSTEM, CELLTRACKS, CELLSEARCH CTC KIT and CELLSEARCH Analyzer II. This will also provide end-to-end workflow solutions for the molecular characterization of CTCs



Opportunities in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Report :-



Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 20XX-20XX to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.



Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market report.



Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.



Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.



