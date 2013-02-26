New Barrier Medical Device Shields Infection in Post Surgical Circumcision Care

Wynberg, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Respitek Ltd, manufacturers of disposable medical devices, announces the BoBBi BABY SHIELD, a disposable barrier device for circumcision care and Hypospadia repair helping to prevent infection post surgery. This circumcision care device creates a barrier and therefore a space where healing can take place by keeping out fecal matter and urine contact.



As well as keeping out the infants natural waste, post surgery circumcision care creates a need for prevention of outside staphylococcal colonization. There is a link between physical hand contact during diaper changes and staphylococcus transmission, which results in male infants experiencing a higher level of infection. The BoBBi BABY SHIELD protects the post surgical area for clean circumcision recovery.



Respitek CEO Anton Coetzee describes additional benefits of the shield "The Physical Barrier that the Bobbi Baby Shield creates also contributes to the comfort of the child, preventing pressure on the genitals while being 'burped' or 'winded' either over the shoulder or on the lap. The Shield should be used in tandem with vigorous hand hygiene, Pre and Post diaper changes"



Hypospadias repair is required in an average of 1 in 150 male infant births, depending on location and dietary practices, a considerable rate requiring attention to post surgical prevention of infections. The BoBBi BABY SHIELD serves to create a routine in post surgical procedure that is quick and cost effective.



Headed by Anton Coetzee, a medical technologist himself with 30 years industry experience, Respitek Ltd has been manufacturing medical devices for 14 years.



