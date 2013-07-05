Circus Social Brings in COO to Fuel Expansion Across Asia

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Circus Social is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ram Bhamidi as COO. This is the first of new hires being made by social software firm Circus Social to underpin their expansion across Asia. Bhamidi’s first priority will be to establish the new design and development center in Bangalore focused on Facebook application development.



Bhamidi has over 15-years experience in the Internet and e-commerce space. He has held key planning and development roles with the likes of Goldman Sachs and Infosys. Most recently he held the position of CEO for online retailer Miraistore in India. He brings a unique blend of finance, technology systems and online consumer experience – all three being crucial to the success of today’s most entrepreneurial and dynamic companies in the social arena.



“Ram is a key addition to the Circus Social team as we move to create the perfect mix of creativity and technology” – said Shalu Wasu, Managing Director of Circus Social. “The skills he brings will help us spearhead our expansion across Asia.”



Andrew Thomas, Regional Director of Southeast Asia and Managing Director of Singapore Ogilvy Public Relations added, “Having already created a successful business in Singapore, Circus Social is scaling their software delivery capability across Asia. Ram’s proven track record in the online marketing and e-commerce will help them focus on the development of social software that takes companies from more social likes to real social business benefit”



About Circus Social

As specialists in creating social software for marketers across all social platforms, Circus Social has developed custom Facebook applications and social media campaigns for brands such as Nestle, the Singapore Navy, MILO, SingTel, NTUC, Guinness and KFC. Their application showcase contains the work they’ve done so far. A subscription model, plug-and-play applications suite to allow social media managers to install and self-manage a library of applications will launch this year.



Circus Social regularly posts updates for social media managers to help them manage their communities and Facebook pages better on their Facebook page.



For more information you can get in touch with them here or reach them at +65 6417 3053.