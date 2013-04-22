Circus Time Amusements & Entertainment New 2013 Products

Pennsauken, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Circus Time Amusements & Entertainment is the premier amusement rental company for special events, parties and social gatherings. The company is offering a new line of amusements for 2013 that are fun for people of all ages.



New items include the 1-Fan Moon Bounce, Artic Splash, Batting Cage and Cannonball Airblaster. The 1-Fan Moon Bounce is ideal for children’s parties or gatherings. Kids will have hours of fun bouncing around with their friends in this safe, amusing attraction. The Artic Splash is a 40 foot water obstacle course that is perfect for summer parties. Kids will enjoy darting under polar bears and shooting past penguins.



The Batting Cage is great for ages 8 and up. Safe foam Life Flite balls are pitched at speeds up to 85mph. Children or adults will have fun practicing their swing or hitting some homeruns. The Cannonball Airblaster is just awesome. Teams battle each other firing super soft foam balls. Additional new items include: Electric Darts, Hoop Zone, Jumbo Foosball Table and Log Slammer among others.



Circus Time Amusements & Entertainment is proud to serve New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Maryland. Distance and millage do not stop the company from providing fun amusements to clients. Clients also have an impressive selection of party rentals to choose from. Staff members are dedicated to delivering great experiences and going the extra mile help clients with events.



Client testimonials highlight Circus Time Amusements & Entertainment as a company with integrity, dedication and a commitment to customer service. Safety is a top priority, and staff members are thoroughly trained to set-up and operate amusements. Clients do not have a better choice for party rentals.



To learn more about the new 2013 products or other party rentals from Circus Time Amusements & Entertainment, please call 1-800-923-436 or visit www.circustime.net . Personnel are ready to answer questions and help clients prepare for special events. Call today and get the party started.



Contact:

Circus Time Amusements & Entertainment

Address: 900 Sherman Avenue

Pennsauken, NJ 08110

Toll-Free: 1-800-923-4386 (4FUN)

Phone: 856-662-1662

Fax: 856-662-1644

Email: fun@circustime.net

Website: http://circustime.net/