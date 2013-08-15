Cirkers Now Offers Art and Antique Packing, Crating and Fine Art Storage in NYC for Its Clients

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Cirkers, a pioneer in providing fine art storage in NYC, is now offering art and antique packaging service to its clients. Its in-house staff has vast experience and efficient in the packing and crating of fine art, antiques and decorative art, and also takes care of each of the items.



The wrapping and packaging service of this company includes finest wrapping and packaging materials for one-way shipping, long-lasting museum quality one-way and round-trip crates, secure travel frames that beat industry standards and many more.



Talking about the service, a representative of this company stated, “Each piece, regardless of size and weight, is evaluated and a customized crate is designed to ensure its safety. Our crating designs are continuously improving to take advantage of new technologies and materials. We use only the highest quality materials that are the most appropriate for the object being packed.”



This organization is known for its years of experience which helps them catering all types of client requirements. They have handled numerous small, mediums and large sizes of fine arts, antiques and other prized belongings. The trained and experience professionals are involved in all their services, hence come up with clients’ satisfaction.



Apart from the art and antique packaging service, the company also offers services that include meeting rooms, tri-state transportation, viewing galleries, residential and domestic moving and international fine art shipping in New York. All these services are being offered with the help trained and experienced professionals.



About Cirkers

Cirkers Fine Art Storage & Logistics is an industry leader in the storage of fine art and other valuable possessions. With nearly 150 years of fine art industry experience, Cirkers stores some of the world's most important art and are known for safe and secure fine art storage in New York. Prominent collectors, galleries, auction houses, private dealers and museum entrust with their valuable assets. The convenient Manhattan facility exceeds all fine art standards making it a recommended storage choice by insurance companies worldwide.



To know more, please visit: http://www.cirkers.com/services_shipping.html



Contact Detail:-

Cirkers Fine Art Storage & Logistics

444 W. 55th Street,

New York, NY 10019