Cirkers Now Offers Art Installation in NYC for Clients

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Cirkers, a pioneer in providing storage of fine arts, now offers art installation in NYC for clients. They own a skilled team of art handlers who can assist the clients in installation and de-installation of the art pieces.



This art storage company offers an ideal place for art storage in NY. It is equipped with modern climate-control and provides facilities like security, fire detection and quality storage. It provides an ideal treatment for the art and the antiques. In fact, they cater collections that require specialized handling and professional storage services.



This organization has a lot of experience and they can cater all types of client requirements. They can easily handle small, mediums and large sizes of fine arts, antiques and other valuable possessions. All their services are offered with the help of trained and experienced professionals.



A representative while discussing the art storage services stated, “Cirkers offers a highly secured, state-of-the-art storage facility that is ideal for storing fine art and other collections that require specialized handling and professional storage services. Conveniently located in Midtown West in Manhattan, our facility features modern climate-control, security and fire detection technology and museum quality storage solutions, accompanied by premier viewing galleries and meeting space.”



Apart from the art installation they also provide services such as tri-state transportation, packing and crating, viewing galleries, meeting rooms, residential moving and domestic and international fine art shipping in New York. All these services are being offered with the help trained and experienced professionals.



About Cirkers

Cirkers is an industry leader in the storage of fine art and other valuable possessions. With nearly 150 years of fine art industry experience, Cirkers stores some of the world's most important art and are known for safe and secure fine art storage in New York. Prominent collectors, galleries, auction houses, private dealers and museums entrust Cirkers with their valuable assets. The convenient Manhattan facility exceeds all fine art standards making it a recommended storage choice by insurance companies worldwide.



