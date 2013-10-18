Cirkers Now Preserving Art with Its Climate Controlled Storage in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Cirkers’ commitment and almost 150 years of experience in the fine art industry has enabled it to diversify and it is now providing highly advanced climate controlled storage in NYC. This digitally controlled facility is perfect for protecting priceless and irreplaceable art pieces, antiques, furniture, etc. The moisture and humidity levels are consistently monitored by a team of experts to ensure that precious collections remain protected against any kind of natural damage.



Cirkers makes the best use of technology to provide secure fine art storage in New York with advanced features like a warehouse approved by Art Protect™, 75-point security-detection system and many other facilities. Aside from this, the entire building is made from fire resistant material and equipped with smoke detection apparatus to make it completely immune to fire damage. Speaking about the facilities at Cirkers, one representative stated, “Cirkers offers a highly secured, state-of-the-art storage facility that is ideal for storing fine art and other collections that require specialized handling and professional storage services. Conveniently located in Midtown West in Manhattan, our facility features modern climate-control, security and fire detection technology and museum quality storage solutions, accompanied by premier viewing galleries and meeting space.”



The company has a crew of trained and experienced personnel providing highly satisfactory professional customers service by expeditiously meeting the specific demands of their clients. Cirkers enjoys the trust of prominent art collectors, auction houses, art galleries, private dealers and museums. Besides this, constant upgrades in technology and the temperature-controlled atmosphere make Cirkers facilities for art storage in NYC truly dependable and efficient.



About Cirkers

Cirkers is an industry leader in the storage of fine art and other valuable possessions. With nearly 150 years of fine art industry experience, Cirkers stores some of the world's most important art and are known for safe and secure fine art storage in New York. Prominent collectors, galleries, auction houses, private dealers and museums entrust Cirkers with their valuable assets. The convenient Manhattan facility exceeds all fine art standards making it a recommended storage choice by insurance companies worldwide.



To know more visit: http://www.cirkers.com.



Contact Us

444 W. 55 th Street

New York , NY 10019