Cirkers Now Providing Highly Secured and State-of-the-Art Storage Facility

Cirkers, an industry leader in the storage of fine arts, provides highly secured and state-of-the-art storage facilities. They are known as the ideal place for storing fine arts in NY and other collections that require specialized handling and professional storage services. With its modern climate-control, security and fire detection facility and quality storage solutions provides an ideal treatment for the art and the antiques.



One representative at Cirkers stated, “Conveniently located in Midtown West in Manhattan, secured by a modern UL approved manned security system our facility possessed of 75-point security-detection system, with over 60 security cameras and 24-hour armed response service. We are the safest place on earth to safeguard your belongings and have earned trust of all leading Insurance houses.”



Known for providing art installation services with the help of highly skilled staff, exceptional customer service and comprehensive professional service, the organization has a lot of experience working with all small, mediums and large sizes of fine arts, antiques and other valuable possessions. It is a trusted name which treats all possessions with utmost care and caution.



Also known to provide installation as well as de-installation of the fine arts, they at Cirkers have also embraced art installation services in NY. The organization also brings services such as Packing and Crating, Tri-State Transportation, Domestic and International Shipping, Viewing Galleries, Meeting Rooms, Art Installation, Residential Moving, etc. amongst others. All these services are being offered with the help trained and experienced professionals.



Cirkers is an industry leader in the storage of fine art and other valuable possessions. With nearly 150 years of fine art industry experience, Cirkers stores some of the world's most important art and are known for safe and secure fine art storage in New York. Prominent collectors, galleries, auction houses, private dealers and museums entrust Cirkers with their valuable assets. The convenient Manhattan facility exceeds all fine art standards making it a recommended storage choice by insurance companies worldwide.



